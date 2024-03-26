Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 134-Unit Multifamily Property in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Landen Apartment Homes, a 134-unit multifamily property in Irving. The garden-style property consists of four two-story buildings that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, playground and outdoor kitchen and grilling stations. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the loan, which carries a five-year term, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was an entity doing business as NH Investments LAH LLC.

