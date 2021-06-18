Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 216-Unit Multifamily Property in Sherman

Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for 23Hundred Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily property located in the North Texas city of Sherman. Built in 1986, the 22-building community features a resident lounge, a resort-style pool, courtyards, an internet lounge, clubhouse, business center and a pet park. Colliers Mortgage originated the loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.