Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 224-Unit Multifamily Asset in Temple

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of The Retreat Apartments, a 224-unit multifamily asset located in the Central Texas city of Temple. The property comprises 20 two-story garden-style buildings, a leasing office, pool, laundry facility, fitness center and a picnic and BBQ area. Colliers Mortgage originated the 10-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.