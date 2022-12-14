Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for French Quarter Apartments in Tampa
TAMPA, FLA. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of French Quarter Apartments, a 57-unit multifamily community in Tampa. Built in 1968, the market-rate property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as laundry facilities, a picnic area, barbecue grills, Spanish-speaking staff and a pool. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage’s Minneapolis office originated the seven-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.