Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for French Quarter Apartments in Tampa

French Quarter Apartments in Tampa features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as laundry facilities, a picnic area, barbecue grills, Spanish-speaking staff and a pool.

TAMPA, FLA. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of French Quarter Apartments, a 57-unit multifamily community in Tampa. Built in 1968, the market-rate property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as laundry facilities, a picnic area, barbecue grills, Spanish-speaking staff and a pool. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage’s Minneapolis office originated the seven-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.