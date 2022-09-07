Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Asset in Brownwood, Texas

BROWNWOOD, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for Southside Village Apartments, a 104-unit multifamily asset in Brownwood, about 140 miles northwest of Austin. The 12-building, garden-style property was built in 1973 and offers amenities such as a playground, basketball court and a dog park. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the financing through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was an entity doing business as The Magnolia on 4th LLC.