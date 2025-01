KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a seven-year Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Canyon and Knox Landing Apartments, a 193-unit multifamily community in Knoxville. The borrower and loan amount were not disclosed.

Built in 1974, Canyon and Knox Landing features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 228 to 864 square feet, as well as a fitness center, laundry facilities, pet play area, picnic area, pool, tennis court and a volleyball court.