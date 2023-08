KILLEEN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Hillcrest Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily property located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The market-rate property was built in 1974 and houses one- and two-bedroom units. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the seven-year, interest-only loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was not disclosed.