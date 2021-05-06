Colliers Mortgage Provides Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for 224-Unit Multifamily Asset in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the acquisition of Courtyard of Roses, a 224-unit apartment community in Irving. The property, which consists of 17 two-story apartment buildings and a single-story clubhouse, was originally built in 1972 and renovated between 2015 and 2019. Colliers Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, MM Courtyards LLC.