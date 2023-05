NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae acquisition loan of an undisclosed amount for Castlewinds Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily complex located in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills. The property offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the five-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Haven NRH Inc.