Flats at Van Alstyne in North Texas totals 232 units.
Colliers Mortgage Provides Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Van Alstyne, Texas

by Taylor Williams

VAN ALSTYNE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Flats at Van Alstyne, a 232-unit multifamily property located about 50 miles north of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a resident lounge. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the five-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was an entity doing business as MPT Texas 9 LLC.

