Colliers Mortgage Provides Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Van Alstyne, Texas

VAN ALSTYNE, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Flats at Van Alstyne, a 232-unit multifamily property located about 50 miles north of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a resident lounge. Fritz Waldvogel of Colliers Mortgage originated the five-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower was an entity doing business as MPT Texas 9 LLC.