Colliers Mortgage Provides Loan for Refinancing of 142-Unit Multifamily Asset in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has provided a Fannie Mae loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Villa Gardens, a 142-unit multifamily property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. Built in 1969 and renovated between 2018 and 2020, the property consists of 16 two-story buildings that feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, business center, picnic area and a children’s play area. Colliers Mortgage originated the loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as 2730 Villa Gardens LLC.