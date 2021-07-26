Colliers Mortgage Provides Refinancing for Two Metro Little Rock Apartment Communities

Bay Pointe Apartments and Millwood Apartments are two multifamily communities located about 16.6 miles north of Little Rock in Maumelle.

MAUMELLE, ARK. — Colliers Mortgage has provided two separate Fannie Mae Loans for the refinancing of Bay Pointe Apartments and Millwood Apartments, two multifamily communities located about 16.6 miles north of Little Rock in Maumelle. Together, the two loans totaled $2.4 million. The borrower(s) for the two refinancing transactions was not disclosed.

Built in 1986, Bay Pointe Apartments includes 65 units located throughout four two-story apartment buildings, as well as a one-story residential building. Bay Pointe is located at 400 Valencia Drive and has one- or two-bedroom options. Community amenities include a business center, pool, parking and community room.

Located at 200 Millwood Circle, Millwood Apartments was constructed in 1980 and includes 96 units located throughout eight two-story apartment buildings. The apartments include one-, two- and three-bedroom unit options. Community amenities include parking, a business center, community room and a pool.

The Fannie Mae loan provided for Bay Pointe Apartments was a little more than $1 million and carries a 15-year term and 30-year amortization schedule. The loan provided for Millwood Apartments totaled $1.4 million. The refinancing loan carried a 15-year term and 30-year amortization schedule.