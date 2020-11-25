REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Provides Three HUD Loans Totaling $18.8M for Age-Restricted Properties in Iowa, Minnesota

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

CEDAR FALLS AND MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, AND AUSTIN, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided three HUD 223(a)(7) loans totaling $18.8 million for the refinancing of three age-restricted multifamily properties in Iowa and Minnesota. The properties, totaling 162 units, include Village Cooperative of Cedar Falls, Village Cooperative of Marshalltown and Village Cooperative of Austin. The market-rate communities are restricted to residents age 62 and older. The refinancing enabled the undisclosed borrowers to reduce the interest rates and mortgage insurance premiums on the loans, creating substantial annual savings, according to Colliers.

