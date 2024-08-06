Colliers Mortgage Provides Two Loans for Refinancing of Three Minneapolis Multifamily Properties

MINNEAPOLIS — Colliers Mortgage has provided two Fannie Mae loans for the refinancing of three multifamily properties at West Lake Quarter in Minneapolis. The assets include The Mezz, The Gateway and The Original. The 98-unit Mezz and 151-unit Gateway were built between 2022 and 2023, while the 113-unit Original was built in 1962 and renovated in 2022. All three properties feature amenities such as outdoor TV lounges, poolside cabanas, bocce courts, outdoor grill stations, business centers and fitness centers. Both loans carry 10-year terms. Fritz Waldvogel, Murray Kornberg and Mox Gunderson originated the loans on behalf of the borrower, Bader.