Colliers Mortgage Secures $36.8M Refinancing for Pointe North Hills Apartments in North Little Rock

The Pointe North Hills

The gated community includes eight three-story buildings, a clubhouse, playground, community and corporate suites, fitness center, business center, pool, picnic area, golf simulator and an onsite maintenance and leasing office.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The Minneapolis office of Colliers Mortgage, formerly Dougherty Mortgage, has secured a $36.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Pointe North Hills in North Little Rock. The 305-unit, market-rate multifamily property was built in 2019.

The gated community includes eight three-story buildings, a clubhouse, playground, community and corporate suites, fitness center, business center, pool, picnic area, golf simulator and an onsite maintenance and leasing office. Colliers Mortgage arranged the 10-year Fannie Mae loan with a 30-year amortization schedule on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as The Pointe North Hills LLC.

