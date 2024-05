SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Colliers Mortgage has secured an $8.9 million loan for the refinancing of Northside Townhomes in Spartanburg. The 47-unit property features three-bedroom townhome residences. Amenities at the community include attached garages for select units, off-street parking and access to the Hub City Farmers Market.

Bill Mattice and Phillip Cox of Colliers Mortgage orginated the 35-year financing on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Spartanburg RE Investments LLC.