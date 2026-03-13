Colliers Negotiates 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease in Northlake, located north of Fort Worth. The tenant is DSV Contract Logistics, and the deal is for the entirety of Building 1 within Northlake 35 Logistics Park. Completed in 2023, the building features 40-foot clear heights, 84 dock-high doors, 7,978 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Ward Richmond, Cole Hooper, James Ewing, Keller Strauss and Amanda Richards of Colliers represented DSV in its site selection and lease negotiations. Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond of KBC Advisors represented the landlord, a partnership between Texas Commercial Development and Clarion Partners.