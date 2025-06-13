Colliers Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Habersham Crossing Shopping Center in Cornelia, Georgia

CORNELIA, GA. — Colliers has negotiated the $10.6 million sale of Habersham Crossing, a 149,397-square-foot shopping center located in Cornelia. Goodwill, Tractor Supply Co., Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree anchor the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Bath & Body Works, Palm Beach Tan, TB Nails & Spa and Habersham Package. Scott Israel and Joe Montgomery of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Habersham ZMCS LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.