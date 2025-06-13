Friday, June 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Habersham Crossing
Habersham Crossing totals 149,397 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Colliers Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Habersham Crossing Shopping Center in Cornelia, Georgia

by Abby Cox

CORNELIA, GA. — Colliers has negotiated the $10.6 million sale of Habersham Crossing, a 149,397-square-foot shopping center located in Cornelia. Goodwill, Tractor Supply Co., Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree anchor the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Bath & Body Works, Palm Beach Tan, TB Nails & Spa and Habersham Package. Scott Israel and Joe Montgomery of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as Habersham ZMCS LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

SunCap, Peakline Break Ground on Markley + Main...

Henderson Park, Lowe Commence Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in...

Newmark Arranges $111M Construction Loan for Perrin Multifamily...

Mesa Capital Partners Acquires 260-Unit Luxury Apartment Community...

JLL Arranges $51.5M Sale of Westgate Shopping Center...

IPA Brokers Sale of 183-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Wawa Opens First Three Stores in Indiana, Plans...

CanTex Capital Acquires 266,200 SF Industrial Facility in...

G.S. Wilcox Places $18.2M Loan for Refinancing of...