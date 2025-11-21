Friday, November 21, 2025
Colliers Negotiates 100,125 SF Industrial Lease at Washington Highway Logistics Center in Glen Allen, Virginia

by Abby Cox

GLEN ALLEN, VA. — Colliers has negotiated a 100,125-square-foot industrial lease at Washington Highway Logistics Center in the northern Richmond suburb of Glen Allen. The tenant is Riverside Logistics, a third-party logistics and supply chain management company that manages a 1 million-square-foot warehouse portfolio. This lease joins the company’s recent signing at 200 Orleans St. in Richmond. Rob Dirom of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.

Washington Highway Logistics Center totals 400,500 square feet across two buildings.

