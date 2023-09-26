Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Colliers Negotiates 101,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Devens, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

DEVENS, MASS. — Colliers has negotiated a 101,000-square-foot life sciences lease at Pathway Devens, a 45-acre campus located about 50 miles northwest of Boston. John Carroll III and Kevin Brawley of Colliers represented the tenant, Ascend Elements, which produces parts for lithium ion batteries, in the lease negotiations. Brian McKenzie and Alex Plaistead of CBRE represented the landlord, Boston-based King Street Properties. The deal brings the first phase of the development to full occupancy.

