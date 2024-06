HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 10,533-square-foot industrial lease in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 7420 Wynnpark Drive was built in 1967 and totals 49,088 square feet. John Parsley and Jeff Peltier of Colliers represented the tenant, furniture provider Meredith O’Donnell Inc., in the lease negotiations. Boone Smith of Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.