Colliers Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Affordable Housing Community in Metro Twin Cities

ALBERTVILLE, MINN. — Colliers has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of Albertville Meadows, a 75-unit affordable housing community in the Twin Cities suburb of Albertville. Built in 1993, the property is located along I-94. The asset benefits from Minnesota’s new 4d(1) property tax classification, effective 2025, which implemented a major tax reduction for affordable housing properties. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of Colliers represented the seller, Dominium. The buyer was undisclosed.