HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 114,400-square-foot industrial lease at Building 5 at Prologis Central Green in North Houston. The rear-load building features 24-foot clear heights, three grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 4,683 square feet of office space. Adam Bray of Prologis represented the landlord, Liberty Property Trust, in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Barrett Gibson and Jeff Peltier of Colliers represented the tenant, logistics firm DSV Air & Sea.