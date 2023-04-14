Friday, April 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
West-Memorial-Place-Houston
Skanska developed West Memorial Place in Houston in 2015.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Colliers Negotiates 116,161 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 116,161-square-foot office headquarters lease at West Memorial Place I, a 331,000-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The building is one of two at a complex that offers a fitness center, conference center, walking trails and an onsite restaurant and bar. David Carter and Jay Kyle of Colliers represented the tenant, MODEC International Inc., a supplier of mooring and fluid transfer systems for offshore energy companies, in the lease negotiations. Johnny Knight, Stewart Smith and Aaron Ander of Fuller Realty represented the undisclosed landlord.

You may also like

Target to Open 1.4 MSF Distribution Center at...

Ledo Capital, St. Clair Commercial to Develop 663,460...

Freehill Development to Build 227,200 SF Industrial Project...

Black Stone Minerals Signs 55,082 SF Office Lease...

365 Health Services Signs 3,175 SF Lease at...

Stuf Storage Opens 2,400 SF Space at Downtown...

AesthetiCare Med Spa Opens New 20,000 SF Headquarters...

Kids Empire Leases Former Office Max Space in...

Pacific Life Completes Headquarters Renovations in Newport Beach,...