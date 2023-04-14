Colliers Negotiates 116,161 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 116,161-square-foot office headquarters lease at West Memorial Place I, a 331,000-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The building is one of two at a complex that offers a fitness center, conference center, walking trails and an onsite restaurant and bar. David Carter and Jay Kyle of Colliers represented the tenant, MODEC International Inc., a supplier of mooring and fluid transfer systems for offshore energy companies, in the lease negotiations. Johnny Knight, Stewart Smith and Aaron Ander of Fuller Realty represented the undisclosed landlord.