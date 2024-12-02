Colliers Negotiates 123,102 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Colliers has negotiated a 123,102-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 10981 Decatur Road in northeast Philadelphia. The tenant is Chaby International, a warehouse operator and distributor of rainwear and seasonal products. Richard Gorodesky and Adam Gorodesky of Colliers represented the landlord, SANT Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented. Other users at the property include EMCOR Services Fluidics, a provider of building and infrastructure services, and cocoa bean warehouse operator Dependable Distribution Services.