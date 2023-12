OMAHA, NEB. — Colliers Nebraska has negotiated a 12,598-square-foot office lease at Farnam Executive Center in Omaha. Adam Marek of Colliers represented the tenant, a national law firm focused on assisting government agencies with improving service delivery. Chris Mensinger, Justin Spooner and Lizzie Mensinger of Colliers represented the landlord, White Lotus Group. Recently purchased by White Lotus Group, Farnam Executive Center rises four stories and totals 92,242 square feet.