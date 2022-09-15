Colliers Negotiates 127,046 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers has negotiated a 127,046-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at 2425 Turning Basin Drive in East Houston. The property features 23-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high doors and 20,292 square feet of office space. John Nicholson, Zack Taylor and Trey Horne of Colliers represented the landlord, Macey Family Properties, in the lease negotiations. John Garza of Windsor Hill Real Estate Group represented the tenant, an entity doing business as LTR Intermediate Holdings Inc.