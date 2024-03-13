Colliers Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Colliers has arranged the $13.5 million sale of 1001 Towne Avenue, a mixed-use retail and office building in the Fashion District of Los Angeles.

Mark Schuessler, Sean Fulp and Ryan Plummer of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller, while Mark Hong of KORUS Real Estate represented the buyer, a local private individual, in the transaction.

The four-story building offers 43,700 square feet of retail and office space in suites ranging in size from 481 square feet to 4,843 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 82 percent leased to a mix of retail and wholesale apparel businesses.