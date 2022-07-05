REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $13.6M Sale of Villa Andora Apartment Building in West Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Villa Andora in West Seattle features 37 apartments.

SEATTLE — Colliers has brokered the sale of Villa Andora, a multifamily building located at 1520 California Ave. SW in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle. The property traded for $13.6 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Colliers represented the seller, while Adam Groberman of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal.

Totaling 30,029 square feet, Villa Andora features 37 apartments, all of which have undergone interior renovations and feature new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, windows, appliances, fixtures and finishes.

