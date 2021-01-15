Colliers Negotiates $13.7M Sale of Seniors Housing Portfolio in Central Florida

PORT RICHEY, ZEPHYRHILLS AND CASSELBERRY, FLA. — Colliers International has negotiated the $13.7 million sale of a three-property assisted living facility portfolio in Port Richey, Zephyrhills and Casselberry. Florida Seniors Properties Inc. sold the portfolio, which was 66 percent occupied at the time of sale. Best Care Senior Living LLC acquired The Cottages in Port Richey, which is located about 37 miles northwest of downtown Tampa. A joint venture between 201 Sunset Drive LLC and 6701 Dairy Road LLC acquired Westbrook Manor in Zephyrhills and Eastbrook Gardens in Casselberry. Westbrook Manor is located 31 miles northeast of downtown Tampa, and Eastbrook Gardens is situated 13 miles north of downtown Orlando. Ken Carriero and Damien Carriero of Colliers represented the seller in the transactions, which both closed Jan. 12.