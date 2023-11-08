Wednesday, November 8, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Colliers Negotiates 131,112 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 131,112-square-foot industrial lease at Cravens Logistics Center, a 249,370-square-foot development located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. The newly built facility sits on 17.6 acres and features 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths and 49 trailer parking spaces. John Nicholson of Colliers represented the landlord, Johnson Development, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was mattress and bedding products provider Nap Queen.

