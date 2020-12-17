Colliers Negotiates 134,000 SF Industrial Lease in Upstate South Carolina for Automotive Supplier

DUNCAN, S.C. — Colliers International has negotiated a 134,000-square-foot industrial lease for MingHua USA Inc., a manufacturer of plastic automotive parts and molds, within Woods Chapel Crossing industrial park in Duncan. MingHua is a subsidiary of China-based Jiangnan Mold Plastic Technology Corp. (JMPT). MingHua originally entered the market in 2016 when it signed a 160,000-square-foot lease for an injection molding facility in Greer, less than a half-mile from Woods Chapel Crossing. JMPT’s customers include BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and General Motors.

MingHua’s facility is situated at 1121 Woods Chapel Road, two miles from Interstate 85 and equidistant between Spartanburg and Greenville. The landlord, Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks, is developing Woods Chapel Crossing on a speculative basis. This is the first lease signed within the park. Dillon Swayngim of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacie Jackson, Brian Young and Elliot Fayssoux of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the landlord.