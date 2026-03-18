Colliers Negotiates 134,360 SF Industrial Lease in Bensenville, Illinois

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — Colliers has negotiated a 134,360-square-foot industrial lease in Bensenville on behalf of the owner, Hamilton Partners. The tenant, Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED), has leased space at 710 Foster Ave. and will move its operations from 2801 Busse Road in Elk Grove Village. The new, standalone building was completed in January. Hamilton Partners demolished five smaller buildings to make way for the project. The developer plans to build office space per the tenant’s specifications to complement the building, which features a clear height of 32 feet, 26 exterior docks and parking for 112 cars. Tom Rodeno, Matthew Stauber and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented the landlord, while Adam Stokes of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant.