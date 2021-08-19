Colliers Negotiates 134,800 SF Industrial Lease at Langfield Distribution Center in Houston

Asian food distributor JFC International has leased the entirety of Langfield Distribution Center in Houston.

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated a full-building, 134,800-square-foot industrial lease at Langfield Distribution Center in Houston. The newly built property sits on 8.5 acres and includes 32-foot clear heights, 56 employee parking spaces and 33 trailer parking stalls. John Nicholson and Trey Horne of Colliers represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations. Billy Gold of CBRE represented the tenant, JFC International, a wholesaler and distributor of Asian food products.