Colliers Negotiates 134,800 SF Industrial Lease at Langfield Distribution Center in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Asian food distributor JFC International has leased the entirety of Langfield Distribution Center in Houston.

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated a full-building, 134,800-square-foot industrial lease at Langfield Distribution Center in Houston. The newly built property sits on 8.5 acres and includes 32-foot clear heights, 56 employee parking spaces and 33 trailer parking stalls. John Nicholson and Trey Horne of Colliers represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties, in the lease negotiations. Billy Gold of CBRE represented the tenant, JFC International, a wholesaler and distributor of Asian food products.

