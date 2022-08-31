REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Fair Park Business Center in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

The 119,971-square-foot property is fully leased.

MILWAUKEE — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Fair Park Business Center in Milwaukee for $14.6 million. Located at 620 S. 76th St., the 119,971-square-foot property is fully leased to six office and flex industrial tenants. The building was originally constructed in 1948 with additions and renovations occurring between 2006 and 2014. Some of the tenants include Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Lesaffre Yeast Corp. and Upper Iowa University. Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers represented the seller, SARA Investment Real Estate. A New York-based 1031 exchange investor was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  