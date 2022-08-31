Colliers Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Fair Park Business Center in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

The 119,971-square-foot property is fully leased.

MILWAUKEE — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Fair Park Business Center in Milwaukee for $14.6 million. Located at 620 S. 76th St., the 119,971-square-foot property is fully leased to six office and flex industrial tenants. The building was originally constructed in 1948 with additions and renovations occurring between 2006 and 2014. Some of the tenants include Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Lesaffre Yeast Corp. and Upper Iowa University. Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers represented the seller, SARA Investment Real Estate. A New York-based 1031 exchange investor was the buyer.