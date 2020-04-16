Colliers Negotiates $14.7M Sale of Medical Office Building in Stafford, Virginia

The property located at 50 Tech Parkway in Stafford, Va., was 94.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the United States government, BAE Systems and Space Dynamics Laboratory.

STAFFORD, VA. — Colliers International has negotiated the $14.7 million sale of 50 Teach Parkway, a 94,064-square-foot medical office building in Stafford. The property was 94.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including the United States government, BAE Systems and Space Dynamics Laboratory. The building is situated within the North Stafford Center for Business & Tech, a three-building office park adjacent to Quantico Marine Corp Base. The asset is situated 43 miles southwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Will Bradley, Mark Williford and Lee Cherwek of Colliers represented the seller, Golden Eagle Group.