Colliers Negotiates $14.8M Sale of Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Colliers has brokered the $14.8 million sale of Crossroads Plaza, a 112,838-square-foot shopping center located in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria.

The property was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harbor Freight, Dollar Tree, Goodwill, LA Crab Shack, Ta’ Carbon Mexican Grill, Odyssey Martial Arts and Iced Out Ice Cream Parlor.

Mindy Korth, John Jackson, Caitlin Zirpolo and El Warner of Colliers represented the seller, a California-based firm. Maha Odeh Arnold of Regal Properties represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.