Colliers Negotiates 140,800 SF Industrial Sublease in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Food subscription service Misfits Market is subleasing the space at 500 Griffith Morgan Lane in Pennsauken to California-based Maxon Auto Corp.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Colliers International has negotiated a 140,800-square-foot industrial sublease at 500 Griffith Morgan Lane in Pennsauken, located outside Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Food subscription service Misfits Market, which recently relocated to a new build-to-suit facility in Delanco, New Jersey, is subleasing the space to California-based Maxon Auto Corp. The space features 24-foot clear heights, 29 loading doors and three drive-in doors. Ian Richman and Marc Isdaner of Colliers represented Misfits Market in the transaction.