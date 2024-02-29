Thursday, February 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Barker-Cypress-Distribution-Center
Barker Cypress Distribution Center in metro Houston has frontage on both Barker Cypress Road and U.S. Highway 290.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Colliers Negotiates 142,100 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 142,100-square-foot industrial lease in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The tenant, 84 Lumber Co., will occupy the entirety of Barker Cypress Distribution Center. According to commercialsearch.com, the building sits on 12 acres and features 149 parking spaces and 3,574 square feet of office space. Wes Williams of Colliers and Conrad Bernard of Boyd Commercial represented the landlord, Molto Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.

You may also like

Preziosa Stone Signs 23,874 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of Industrial Flex...

GID Signs Five Tenants to Join $2B High...

Glenstar Logistics Inks Three Industrial Leases Totaling 192,990...

Affinius Capital Provides $150M Loan for Refinancing of...

Jumbo Capital, Apollo Global Complete Renovation of 136,000...

Advent International Signs 34,000 SF Office Lease at...

CRG to Develop 66,552 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Cawley Brokers Sale of 14-Acre Land Assemblage in...