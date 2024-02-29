Colliers Negotiates 142,100 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 142,100-square-foot industrial lease in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The tenant, 84 Lumber Co., will occupy the entirety of Barker Cypress Distribution Center. According to commercialsearch.com, the building sits on 12 acres and features 149 parking spaces and 3,574 square feet of office space. Wes Williams of Colliers and Conrad Bernard of Boyd Commercial represented the landlord, Molto Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.