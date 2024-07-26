Friday, July 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Colliers Negotiates 14,581 SF Office Sublease in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 14,581-square-foot office sublease in The Woodlands. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1735 Hughes Landing Blvd. was built in 2015 and totals 318,170 square feet. Tom Condon Jr., Jillian Fredericks, Norman Munoz, Michael Wu and Nic Fang of Colliers represented the sublessee, Skyline Industrial Supply, in the negotiations. Lonna Jenks, Beau Bellow and Ronnie Deyo of JLL represented the sublessor, ExxonMobil. An affiliate of Howard Hughes Holdings owns the building.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges Two Retail Leases in Raleigh for...

Reports: Conn’s HomePlus Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,...

MYCON Breaks Ground on 800-Unit Self-Storage Facility for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 401,115 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 120-Unit Serena...

Related Midwest, CRG to Develop 128-Acre Quantum Innovation...

Blackstone Signs 250,644 SF Office Headquarters Lease Expansion,...

Kauri Investments Buys Medical Office Building in Bellevue,...

The École to Open 46,000 SF Elementary, Middle...