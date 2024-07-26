Colliers Negotiates 14,581 SF Office Sublease in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 14,581-square-foot office sublease in The Woodlands. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1735 Hughes Landing Blvd. was built in 2015 and totals 318,170 square feet. Tom Condon Jr., Jillian Fredericks, Norman Munoz, Michael Wu and Nic Fang of Colliers represented the sublessee, Skyline Industrial Supply, in the negotiations. Lonna Jenks, Beau Bellow and Ronnie Deyo of JLL represented the sublessor, ExxonMobil. An affiliate of Howard Hughes Holdings owns the building.