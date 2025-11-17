Colliers Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Office Building in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the $15.9 million sale of 4440 PGA Boulevard, a 47,000-square-foot, six-story office building located in the South Florida city of Palm Beach Gardens. Gary Gottlieb, Mark Rubin, Bastian Schauer and Ryan Buckner of Colliers represented the seller, Narragansett Realty II LLC, in the off-market transaction. An entity doing business as PGA Office LLC was the buyer.

Originally built in 1979, 4440 PGA Boulevard underwent a significant renovation in 2022 to include a new lobby and secure parking garage.