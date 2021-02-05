Colliers Negotiates 157,805 SF Industrial Lease at Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated a 157,805-square-foot industrial lease at Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in North Houston. The property consists of two multi-tenant buildings totaling 516,000 square feet and two smaller freestanding buildings. Walker Barnett and Ryan Byrd of Colliers represented the landlord, Davis Commercial Development, in the lease negotiations. Trace Elrod of Newmark represented the tenant, Source Logistics Houston.