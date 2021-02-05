REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates 157,805 SF Industrial Lease at Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated a 157,805-square-foot industrial lease at Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in North Houston. The property consists of two multi-tenant buildings totaling 516,000 square feet and two smaller freestanding buildings. Walker Barnett and Ryan Byrd of Colliers represented the landlord, Davis Commercial Development, in the lease negotiations. Trace Elrod of Newmark represented the tenant, Source Logistics Houston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  