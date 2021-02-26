Colliers Negotiates 160,778 SF Industrial Sale-Leaseback in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The Houston industrial complex of custom fabricator Dynamic Glass totals 160,778 square feet across four buildings.

HOUSTON — Colliers International has negotiated a sale-leaseback at Dynamic Glass Industrial Park in Houston. The 160,778-square-foot, four-building development is situated on nine acres on the city’s northwestern side. David Carter and John Nicholson of Colliers represented the seller and tenant, locally based custom fabricator Dynamic Glass, in the transaction. California-based TCI Properties represented the buyer, Gordon Creekside, which negotiated a 15-year lease with Dynamic Glass at closing.