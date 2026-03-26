Colliers Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — Colliers has negotiated a 167,120-square-foot industrial lease in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The tenant was not disclosed. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 814 FM 1489 features a front-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, 145-foot truck court depths, 38 dock-high doors, 149 car parking spaces and 3,802 square feet of office space. Robert McGee, Taylor Schmidt and Austin Bartula of Colliers represented the landlord, which also requested anonymity, in the lease negotiations.