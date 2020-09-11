Colliers Negotiates 17,000 SF Industrial Lease in Levittown, Pennsylvania

LEVITTOWN, PA. — Colliers International has negotiated a 17,000-square-foot industrial lease at 61 Runway Road in Levittown, located in Bucks County. The property was built in 2012 and features 17- to 19-foot clear heights and both tailgate and drive-in loading doors. Jim Scott of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was HIAB Crane, a provider of hydraulic load handling equipment.