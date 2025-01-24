Colliers Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building in West Springfield, Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Colliers has negotiated the $2.7 million sale of a 190,000-square-foot industrial building in West Springfield, about 90 miles west of Boston. The single-tenant building at 100 Palmer Ave. sits on 12.8 acres. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1920 and features seven dock-high loading doors and two grade-level loading doors. Christian Dietz and Bob Pagani of Colliers represented the seller, Westrock Container LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was JDZ Realty LLC.