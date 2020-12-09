Colliers Negotiates $20.7M Sale of Industrial Warehouse Facility in Bay Area

Located at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif., the three-building facility features 102,122 square feet of industrial warehouse space.

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a light industrial property located at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward. Roxborough Group sold the asset to Berkley Partners for $20.7 million.

At the time of sale, the three-building, 102,122-square-foot facility was 87 percent occupied.

Greig Lagomarsino and Nick Ousman of Colliers represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.