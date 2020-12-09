REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $20.7M Sale of Industrial Warehouse Facility in Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

3340-Arden-Road-Hayward-CA

Located at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif., the three-building facility features 102,122 square feet of industrial warehouse space.

HAYWARD, CALIF. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a light industrial property located at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward. Roxborough Group sold the asset to Berkley Partners for $20.7 million.

At the time of sale, the three-building, 102,122-square-foot facility was 87 percent occupied.

Greig Lagomarsino and Nick Ousman of Colliers represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  