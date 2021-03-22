Colliers Negotiates $21.3M Acquisition of Portal Apartment Building in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

The Portal in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood features 54 apartments.

SEATTLE — Colliers International has arranged the purchase of The Portal, a multifamily property located at 743 N. 35th St. in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. A local family office acquired the property for $21.3 million, or $690 per net rentable square foot. The name of the seller was not released.

Recently completed, The Portal features 54 apartments and was sold pre-stabilization, closing 90 days after the seller received the certificate of occupancy.

Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Sam Wayne and Matt Kemper of Colliers Pacific Northwest Multifamily Advisor team represented the buyer in the transaction.