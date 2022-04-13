REBusinessOnline

Colliers Negotiates $21.8M Sale of Dairy Processing Facility in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Panattoni site

The Borden Dairy Co./Velda Farms dairy processing facility will be redeveloped into a 126,000-square-foot Class A warehouse.

MIAMI — Colliers has negotiated the sale of the Borden Dairy Co./Velda Farms dairy processing facility in Miami for $21.8 million. Steven Wasserman and Erin Byers of Colliers represented the buyer, CP Logistics Miami 95 LLC, in the transaction. Harold Ginsberg from Southern Asset Service Corp. represented the seller, New Dairy Florida LLC, in the transaction.

The buyer, which is an entity of Panattoni Development, has plans to redevelop the site into a 126,000-square-foot Class A warehouse. The current tenant for the past 50 years, Borden Dairy, will vacate the site for redevelopment. Construction is slated for completion by late 2023.

Located at 501 NE 181st St., the property is situated 19.7 miles from the University of Miami and 15.7 miles from Miami International Airport.

