Colliers Negotiates $23M Sale of Shopping Center in Trinity, Florida

TRINITY, FLA. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Trinity Village Center, a 76,834-square-foot shopping center located in Trinity, roughly 30 miles north of Tampa. According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Crow Holdings purchased the center for $23 million. Tommy Isola and Whitaker Leonhardt of Colliers represented the buyer, Colterra Capital Corp., in the transaction.

Trinity Village Center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Bonefish, Synovus Bank and Tampa General.